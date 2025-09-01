The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday announced the suspension of classes at all levels and work in government offices in several areas due to bad weather.

In a Facebook post uploaded at 6 a.m., the DILG said that classes in all levels, both public and private, as well as government work, are suspended in the National Capital Region (NCR), Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon province.

The suspension is also in effect in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Rizal.

The DILG also warned of possible flooding in NCR, Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan.

According to the state weather bureau, the prevailing heavy rains were caused by the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and a low-pressure area located in the western part of the country. – Edg Adrian A. Eva