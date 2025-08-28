PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. reaffirmed the country’s alliance with the US as he welcomed visiting American lawmakers in Manila on Thursday, underscoring the deepening defense cooperation amid security challenges in the Asia Pacific.

Mr. Marcos told a delegation led by US Senator Roger Wicker at Malacañang that Manila remains “very willing and very open” to proposals aimed at enhancing bilateral and regional security ties, according to a transcript shared to reporters.

He highlighted Washington’s support for Manila’s military modernization program, which he described as central to addressing evolving external threats.

The Philippine leader added that the partnership extends beyond bilateral efforts, pointing to multilateral arrangements with allies in the region and “even in faraway areas.”

Mr. Wicker said the visit underscored bipartisan support in Washington for stronger ties with Manila, describing the relationship a fast growing one.

The two nations have a nearly 75-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty — Washington’s oldest defense pact in Asia. It obliges both countries to come to each other’s aid if either is attacked by an external armed force. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana