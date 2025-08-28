THE PHILIPPINE recorded its fifth tropical depression this August, and the tenth for the year, after the low-pressure area west of Subic Bay developed into Tropical Depression Jacinto, which left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

Tropical Depression Jacinto is also strengthened by the southwest monsoon (habagat), which has been battering the country since July.

The center of the tropical depression was estimated at 480 kilometers west of Subic Bay, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Jacinto is forecasted to slowly consolidate and may reach tropical storm category on Aug. 29 evening.

It is expected to move northwestward towards northern or central Vietnam, where it is likely to make a landfall in Aug. 30 afternoon or evening. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana