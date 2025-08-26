By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio, Reporter

CHINA would be crossing a “red line” if it tries to tow a grounded Philippine warship from a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, a Philippine Navy spokesman said on Tuesday, stressing that contingency plans are in place after a Chinese navy tugboat was spotted in the contested waters.

Philippine Navy spokesman Rear Admiral Roy Vincent T. Trinidad confirmed increased Chinese activities at Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal.

He said the People’s Liberation Army-Navy had deployed a tugboat that might just be for its own use, but warned that Manila would view any attempt to remove the grounded vessel BRP Sierra Madre as hostile.

“There are already rules of engagement and contingency plans in place for any eventuality, including actions like those the other side might take,” Mr. Trinidad told reporters in Filipino.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era landing ship, was deliberately run aground by the Philippines in 1999 to serve as a permanent outpost at the shoal, which lies within Manila’s exclusive economic zone. A handful of Philippine marines has since been stationed aboard the rusting vessel.

Beijing has repeatedly demanded its removal, asserting sovereignty over the reef. Manila, however, maintains that the grounding was a lawful assertion of its maritime rights, strengthened by a 2016 United Nations-backed arbitral ruling that voided China’s sweeping “nine-dash line” claim.

“It will take more than a tugboat to pull out BRP Sierra Madre,” Mr. Trinidad said, adding that the Armed Fores of the Philippines has noted growing Chinese “posturing” in the area.

“Our assessment is that this is more for their own use, in the event that they would need a tugboat to pull out any of their ships that would run aground in the shallow portion of Ayungin Shoal,” he said, using the Philippine name for Second Thomas Shoal.

“The towing of BRP Sierra Madre is construed as a direct assault against the 2016 arbitral ruling and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea since it is deemed a commissioned warship,” Chester B. Cabalza, founding president of Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation, said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “Destroying it by towing or boarding it with arms is an act of war.”

RISING CHINESE PRESENCE

The Philippine military has observed a sharp rise in Chinese activity at Second Thomas Shoal. From an average of seven maritime militia vessels and two China Coast Guard ships, the number swelled to about 20 last week. On Monday, 13 militia vessels, two coast guard ships and the Chinese Navy tugboat were detected nearby.

This presence follows repeated confrontations during Philippine resupply missions, when Chinese vessels used blocking maneuvers, ramming and water cannons. Last week, the military reported Chinese Coast Guard drills near the shoal involving inflatable boats and water cannon exercises.

Despite such actions, Mr. Trinidad stressed that resupply operations would continue.

“The rotation and reprovisioning of our forces is a moral obligation of the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” he said. “Regardless of any threat or coercion, it will be conducted.”

Mr. Trinidad said any Filipino deaths caused by Chinese actions in the South China Sea would constitute a “red line” for Manila. Such an incident could trigger the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the US.

The MDT obliges both countries to come to each other’s aid in case of an armed attack in the Pacific, including the South China Sea. Washington has repeatedly affirmed that the treaty covers Philippine public vessels, troops and aircraft in the contested waters.

Security cooperation between Manila and Washington has intensified under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., who has adopted a firmer position against Beijing than his predecessor Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The Marcos government has allowed expanded American access to Philippine military bases under their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). Some of the EDCA sites are in northern Luzon, near Taiwan, and in Palawan, close to the South China Sea.

For the US, the Philippines has become a key ally in its Indo-Pacific strategy, not only because of treaty obligations but also as part of a coalition upholding international law and freedom of navigation.

Analysts warn that Second Thomas Shoal remains a flashpoint. While Manila insists its actions are defensive and lawful, China continues to deploy naval and paramilitary forces, heightening risks of miscalculation.