PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. relieved General Nicolas D. Torre III of his post as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, just nearly three months since he was appointed, the Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

In a letter, dated Aug. 25, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin informed Mr. Torre of his removal, effective immediately.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla said Mr. Marcos made the “difficult but necessary decision” to ensure the National Police Commission’s role remains aligned with the law.

“With the recent developments, the President was presented with the facts and he determined that the best course of action is to uphold the role of Napolcom as it was intended by law. As part of this resolution, the President decided to relieve PGEN Torre,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This was not an easy choice, but it was made in the national interest.”

Mr. Remulla said the decision was not based on any legal violation or pending case against Mr. Torre.

He added Mr. Torre, who reaches mandatory retirement age in March 2027, may either retire early or remain in service in another role.

“The President is considering him for another post in government. We will know soon if General Torre will accept,” Mr. Remulla said in a briefing, streamed live on Facebook.

“The President still believes in his capacity, in his organizational strength, and his vast experience in the service. He believes Torre can still be of use in positions critical to the nation’s development.”

Mr. Torre, who assumed office only on June 2, will go down as having served the shortest term as PNP chief. But his brief tenure included headline-making operations, among them the arrest of detained preacher Apollo C. Quiboloy, and the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, who is currently being held at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.

He was the first graduate of the PNP Academy to head the 230,000-strong force.

He will be replaced by Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr., who will be the 32nd chief of the national police force.

As part of the transition, Mr. Marcos directed Mr. Nartatez and the Department of Interior and Local Government to present within a month a comprehensive citizen security strategy aimed at boosting police presence nationwide and assuring communities of greater safety.

Mr. Nartatez will oversee the police organization’s operations, with his initial mandate centered on public safety and community security. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking