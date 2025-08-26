THE Civil Service Commission (CSC) said on Tuesday it is considering a comprehensive ban on gambling for government employees but stressed that such a move would require legislation to take effect.

There needs to be a “legal cover” for a sweeping prohibition on gambling for government workers, CSC Chairperson Marilyn B. Yap said.

“The problem is what will be our legal cover for a comprehensive ban on all employees and branches of the government to engage in online gambling,” she told lawmakers during a House of Representatives hearing.

“I would recommend our study, and we can provide inputs for the possibility of passing a law in regard to the conduct of government employees on any form of gambling,” she added.

The Office of the President in 2016 issued a memorandum barring government officials and employees from entering casinos as it could be “prejudicial to the best interest of service.”

In early August, the Department of the Interior and Local Government issued an order banning its employees and officials of local government units from engaging in online gambling. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio