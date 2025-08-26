THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is allocating as much as P1.42 billion for the expansion and improvement of three ports in the country.

In separate bid notices, the port regulator is now inviting bids for the third phase of the Malalag Port expansion project in Davao del Sur; Lipata Port improvement project in Surigao del Norte; and Buenavista Port expansion project in Guimaras.

PPA said it is spending up to P751.91 million to expand the Malalag port.

The winning contractor for the project will be given one year and eight months to complete the expansion, PPA said.

“The Philippine Ports Authority now invites bids for the above Procurement Project. Completion of the works is required in 630 calendar days,” it said, noting that interested parties will have until Sept. 17 to submit bids.

Further, PPA said that it also intends to spend up to P443.11 million to improve Lipata Port and up to P222.55 million to expand Buenavista Port.

Bidders will also have until Sept. 17 to submit their bids for the two port projects, PPA said, noting that the winning contractor for the Lipata port project will have about two years and seven months to complete the project; and about one year and five months to complete the Buenavista port project.

The port of Buenavista in Guimaras is among the 10 ports included in PPA’s port masterplan feasibility study.

PPA is developing its master plan for selected ports to help improve cargo operations in support of agro-industrial development.

The master plan aims to determine and assess the feasibility of constructing ports at designated locations, while also upgrading ports to meet the needs of agro-industrial development. — Ashley Erika O. Jose