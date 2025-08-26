MORE businesses in the Philippines now consider knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI) as a key qualification in hiring, according to online employment platform Jobstreet by SEEK.

In a report, Jobstreet by SEEK noted that 72% of Philippine businesses consider AI knowledge when hiring applicants. Of these, 36% of companies either see AI as a primary consideration or as important as other qualifications.

These firms noted that they assess an applicant’s AI skills by asking technical questions and reviewing projects or work samples in a candidate’s portfolio.

Likewise, 39% of enterprises said they use AI to streamline their recruitment process and find the most suitable applicants, Jobstreet by SEEK added.

The report also noted that 78% of businesses have provided salary increases within the 1% to 5% range, with 53% allocating bonuses to retain or attract talent.

“The size of the average bonus payout increased to approximately 4 months’ salary, higher than in the previous year,” Jobstreet by SEEK said.

Other employee benefits that job hirers provide include medical insurance, health checks, and mental health support.

“Through this signature report, we delved into the outlook of the hiring market, compensation and benefits provided by hirers, with a focus on AI and workplace diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI),” Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK in the Philippines, said in a statement.

“We aim to guide our hirers and talent to stay ahead of these changes to better thrive in their business and careers,” said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz