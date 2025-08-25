PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., marked the Philippine National Heroes’ Day on Monday with a pledge to hold public officials accountable for corruption and abuse of power, framing the fight against graft as central to protecting the nation’s future.

Speaking at the Heroes’ Cemetery in Taguig City, Mr. Marcos said corruption robs not just public funds but also “the health, dreams, and future of the next generations of Filipinos.”

He urged citizens to expose wrongdoing and reject even “small deceptions” that, if tolerated, erode society.

The call comes as the Marcos administration cracks down on anomalous infrastructure projects, following several reports of substandard works and government officials implicated as orchestrators.

“This government will not leave you behind,” Mr. Marcos said in Filipino, according to a transcript from his office.

“We will hold accountable all those involved in anomalies and corruption. We will reveal the full truth, and we will make sure that the people will never again suffer from neglect and abuse.”

The President linked his message to the day’s commemoration, highlighting lesser-known Filipino heroes, such as Teresa Magbanua, dubbed the “Visayan Joan of Arc,” as examples of Filipinos who sacrificed for freedom.

He said ordinary workers, from farmers and teachers to healthcare staff, continue to embody modern heroism through service.

Mr. Marcos warned that while strengthening national defense remains essential, new threats include corruption and the abuse of authority.

He called on the youth to be more vigilant and socially aware, saying the failure to prepare them to defend freedom would betray both the sacrifices of past heroes and the country’s future.

“Let us fight corruption. Let us fight abuse of power. Let us fight the trampling of our rights,” Mr. Marcos said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Army also launched an army-wide simultaneous blood donation drive last Aug. 23.

Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, in a statement on Monday, said more than 3,000 blood bags were collected from soldiers, reservists, civilians, and other uniformed personnel.

He commended the troops for “enacting heroism through their donations” and underscored the Army’s commitment to providing lifesaving support to communities.

National Heroes’ Day is observed in the Philippines every last Monday of August to honor Filipinos who fought for the nation’s independence and those who continue to serve the country with dedication. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana