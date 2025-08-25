THE THREE Filipinos involved in a bus crash in New York City (NYC) over the weekend have been discharged, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Monday.

In an update to reporters via WhatsApp, the DFA cited the Philippine Consulate General in New York, saying the three Filipinos have been given clearance to travel.

The three are residing in Qatar and were vacationing in the city.

“A consulate representative will meet them to ascertain their needs and ensure their welfare until their scheduled departure,” the DFA added.

The crash, involving a tourist bus carrying 54 passengers from India, China, and the Philippines, killed five people and injured dozens. Police reports noted that many were not wearing seat belts. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana