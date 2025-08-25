THE Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) is being pitched as a gateway to East Asia and the US West Coast to Indonesian businesses.

“Your nearest gateway facing Japan, Korea, and the United States West Coast is in APECO,” said APECO President and Chief Executive Officer Gil G. Taway IV.

“APECO is located right at the center of the Indo-Pacific Corridor. Indonesian exporters, therefore, can significantly reduce both cost and time in moving goods to and from these key markets,” he added.

Mr. Taway also touted the economic zone as an alternative maritime route amid shifting geopolitical dynamics and disruptions in global trade.

“While others may offer access, APECO offers not only the nearest access but also an advantage — your supply chains to northern Pacific markets and diversified Indonesian export routes,” he added.

APECO recently held its first business forum, where it hosted a business delegation from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN).

According to APECO, the Philippines and Indonesia have complementary strengths: Indonesia provides minerals and agricultural resources, while Aurora offers fisheries, coconut plantations, and direct access to the Pacific.

“Opportunities include cold storage, canning, food processing with halal certification, as well as coconut-based additives, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals,” it said.

“The zone is also being positioned for renewable energy projects such as solar, tidal, and wind farms, and as a potential hub for defense and logistics in line with the Philippines’ modernization drive,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile