NO FILIPINOS were killed in the bus crash in New York City (NYC) on Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

“New York State Police confirmed that all passengers in the bus have been identified, and their next-of-kin have been notified,” DFA Spokesperson Angelica C. Escolana told reporters over WhatsApp.

“No Filipino among the fatalities.”

The crash, involving a tourist bus carrying 54 passengers from India, China, and the Philippines, killed five people and injured dozens. Police reports noted that many were not wearing seat belts.

Malacañang on Sunday said the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) continues to monitor developments.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro confirmed to reporters that the Palace is aware of the situation and said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has already directed concerned agencies to continue monitoring developments.

The Chief Executive also ordered that all affected Filipinos be provided with appropriate assistance. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana