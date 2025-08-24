THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) said it has launched an information campaign to guide beneficiaries in transacting for real estate properties.

“As part of its efforts to protect homebuyers, the DHSUD is intensifying its information and education campaign to guide the public in transacting for real estate properties,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

“It has launched the DREAM Tips, which enumerate the necessary documents and requirements that establish the legality of a real estate project like Certificate of Registration and License to Sell (CR-LS), among others.”

DREAM stands for: Demand for CR-LS of your chosen real estate; Read the contract to sell (CTS) to know all the provisions stated therein; Engage only registered real estate agents/brokers; Ask all your questions about the project/unit before buying; and Move to inspect the actual location.

The DHSUD is the implementing agency of the government’s flagship housing program, the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, as part of the Marcos administration’s aim to provide affordable housing options for the poor.

The agency in May launched DHSUD Zero Backlog Program, which sought the immediate resolution of issues and concerns of homebuyers submitted to various DHSUD offices.

“Of the 3,100 actionable items which included transactions way back 2020, the backlog stood at only 82 issues as of last Friday, and the DHSUD is on track to resolve all within the next few days,” the agency said.

DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Sharon Faith Paquiz, who heads the Zero Backlog Program, urged homebuyers to file official complaints for these to be resolved immediately.

“By filing official complaints, we can properly assist you and extend more efficient services,” she said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz