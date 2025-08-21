THE PHILIPPINES on Thursday said it had not received a formal request from Washington for the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo C. Quiboloy, who is facing multiple criminal cases in the Philippines and the US.

Justice spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV said no extradition request had reached the Department of Justice (DoJ). “The regular process would entail the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) receiving such extradition requests first before [these are] officially endorsed to the DoJ,” he told reporters in a Viber message.

“In this case, the DFA has not received any request. The DoJ could not have officially received the request as well. No extradition request on this has yet been transmitted to the DoJ,” he added.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla also cited Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, saying the DFA has not received any such request. The clarification came after Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel G. Romualdez earlier suggested that Washington had transmitted a request for Mr. Quiboloy’s surrender.

The embattled preacher, now detained in Pasig City, is facing charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors before local courts. In July, a Pasig regional trial court denied bail petitions filed by Mr. Quiboloy and his co-accused in connection with a qualified trafficking case.

He also faces charges under Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, before a Quezon City court.

Mr. Quiboloy is also wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has indicted him for labor trafficking and immigration fraud.

The preacher allegedly brought KOJC members to the US on fraudulently obtained visas and forced them to solicit donations for a fake charity, with proceeds funding church operations and the extravagant lifestyles of its leaders, according to the FBI.

He was indicted by a US federal grand jury in 2021 and remains on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

His lawyer, Israelito P. Torreon, said the defense camp has not been informed of any extradition request. “We can only manifest our sincerest hope that the Philippine government would exercise its sovereign option to allow the Philippine courts to fully exercise [their] jurisdiction over Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy’s case before it will decide to transfer [him] to the US,” he said.

The Philippines and the US signed an extradition treaty in 1994, which took effect in 1996. The pact allows either country to request the surrender of people facing criminal charges or conviction, provided the offenses are punishable in both jurisdictions. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana