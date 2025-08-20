AUSTRALIAN Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles will visit the Philippines and Malaysia this week to further strengthen Australia’s defense partnerships in the region, its Department of Defense said in a statement posted on its website.

In the Philippines, Mr. Marles will advance cooperation and mutual trust at the second Australia-Philippines Defense Ministers’ Meeting with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr.

During his visit, he will also meet Australian personnel participating in Exercise Alon 25, Australia’s biggest overseas joint training activity this year.

In Malaysia, he will participate in the fifth Malaysia-Australia High Level Committee on Defense Cooperation with Defense Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin.

Australia and Malaysia share a long-standing military relationship, including through the Five Power Defense Arrangements, reflecting their commitment to regional peace and stability. — NPA