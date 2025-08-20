PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has yet to decide whether to sign the Konektadong Pinoy bill, which aims to boost nationwide internet access, with the Aug. 24 deadline for it to lapse into law fast approaching.

The President is still reviewing its provisions, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told reporters on Wednesday, declining to say which parts of the measure were under scrutiny. “It’s better to review everything.”

The bill, transmitted to Malacañang last month, seeks to expand the country’s digital infrastructure and ensure affordable internet services. If unsigned, it will automatically become law.

Telecommunication companies have raised concerns about regulatory gaps, exemptions for satellite operators and uneven compliance obligations.

Civil society and digital rights advocates, meanwhile, back the measure as key to bridging connectivity gaps, with almost half of Philippine villages still lacking internet access. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana