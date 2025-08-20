MALACAÑANG on Wednesday raised constitutional concerns over Senator Robinhood C. Padilla’s proposal to require annual mandatory drug testing for all elected and appointed government officials.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro cited the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling in Social Justice Society vs. Dangerous Drugs Board, which struck down universal mandatory testing as unconstitutional and a violation of privacy rights.

“When we say everyone, that means universal testing,” she told reporters in Filipino. “What is allowed is only random drug testing.”

She cautioned the senator against pushing the measure without reviewing jurisprudence. “Senator Robin Padilla might just waste time and public funds. He should first study the measure he wants to propose.”

Ms. Castro said this does not mean Malacañang is entirely opposed to the proposal but said it could contradict existing law.

Mr. Padilla filed the bill after accusations that one of his staff members used marijuana in a Senate restroom last week. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana