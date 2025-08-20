PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., has accepted the resignation of National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime B. Santiago, his office said on Wednesday.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said no shortlist of candidates has been drawn up, but said the bureau’s work and probes would proceed uninterrupted.

Mr. Santiago, who resigned on Aug. 15, will stay in office until a replacement is named, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ).

In his resignation, he cited alleged attempts by people with “sinister interests” to tarnish his reputation.

The NBI, an attached agency of the DoJ, is tasked with handling high-profile cases, providing law enforcement support and delivering forensic services. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana