THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has teamed up with the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to strengthen the enforcement of banking laws and streamline the prosecution of erring bank officials.

Under a memorandum of agreement signed on Aug. 7, the two agencies established a framework for coordinated action in criminal cases brought before the Court of Appeals or Supreme Court.

The OSG will provide other legal services as needed by the PDIC and will form a dedicated task force to ensure better coordination and more efficient handling of cases referred by the state deposit insurer.

In a statement, PDIC President Roberto B. Tan described the agreement as a milestone in protecting depositors and upholding trust in the banking sector.

Solicitor General Darlene Marie B. Berberabe said the OSG is “committed to providing help and assistance” not only in prosecuting cases but also in preventing unnecessary litigation. — AMCS