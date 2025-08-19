COTABATO CITY — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday seized four kilos of crystal meth worth P27.2 million from a drug suspect during an entrapment operation in the village of Canelar in Zamboanga City.

Agents arrested the suspect, a 52-year-old man, after a trade-off along Mayor Jaldon Street.

Bryan B. Babang, director of PDEA Region IX, said the operation was carried out by PDEA agents from Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga City, with support from the Police Regional Office-9.

City officials and village leaders who witnessed the operation said the suspect surrendered upon realizing that he had sold the illegal drugs to undercover PDEA agents and police operatives.

Meanwhile, authorities also confiscated P3.1 million worth of crystal meth from a suspected drug dealer in an entrapment operation in the village of Bontungan, Wao, Lanao del Sur on Aug. 18.

The suspect, 52, was arrested and detained at a facility of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. He will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. — John Felix M. Unson