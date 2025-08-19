COTABATO CITY — A medical team from the Bangsamoro regional government provided free surgical services to 110 patients, including women with breast masses and children with cleft lips, during a five-day mission in Sulu.

The beneficiaries of the Aug. 11-15 medical mission were mostly poor residents from different towns in the province, the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO)-Sulu said on Tuesday.

The initiative was carried out by 11 physicians and 13 nurses from the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), in partnership with IPHO-Sulu. The team was led by BARMM Health Minister Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr.

Mr. Sinolinding said the regional government remains committed to expanding access to healthcare in remote areas, especially for indigent patients who often can’t afford surgery. — John Felix M. Unson