BAGUIO CITY — The Ilocos Norte provincial government, in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)–Region I, has inaugurated the region’s first DICT Data Center at the Provincial Capitol Extension Building.

The facility positions Ilocos Norte as the first province in the region to host such an infrastructure, highlighting its growing role as a hub for digital innovation, e-governance, and connectivity in Northern Luzon.

The data center will function as a secure site for data storage, management and processing. It is expected to support national and local government agencies, academic institutions and the business sector.

Officials said the center would strengthen e-governance, improve cybersecurity and expand access to digital resources, ensuring that communities across the region benefit from faster and more efficient public services.

Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos said the data center signifies the province’s “firm commitment to embracing technological advancement as a foundation of development.” — Artemio A. Dumlao