PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has signed Executive Order (EO) No. 92 establishing the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Pasig River Rehabilitation to accelerate the cleanup and development of the historic waterway.

The office will be led by Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who holds the rank of secretary as presidential adviser for Pasig River rehabilitation.

Under the order, the office will supervise and ensure the timely implementation of rehabilitation and development projects for the Pasig River, which has long suffered from pollution, flooding and the presence of informal settlements.

It will also coordinate with national agencies, local government units and private sector partners to pursue the river’s rehabilitation.

The order also reorganizes the Inter-Agency Council for Pasig River Urban Development. The council will now be headed by the presidential adviser on Pasig River rehabilitation, with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chief serving as vice-chairman.

Malacañang said the office reflects the administration’s commitment to restore the Pasig River as a vital transport and tourism corridor while addressing long-standing environmental and urban challenges. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana