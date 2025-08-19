VICE-PRESIDENT (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to deny a House of Representatives motion for reconsideration seeking to revive the impeachment complaint against her.

In a 27-page comment dated Aug. 18 and made public on Aug. 19, Ms. Duterte insists the High Court’s dismissal of the case last month was correct and required no factual correction.

“According due process even at the House level during impeachment is in consonance with its nature as not just political, but also legal,” she said. “This precludes the members from acting solely on their whims and caprices, but in accordance with at least the evidence and defenses which he or she is able to examine.”

Ms. Duterte is facing accusations of committing constitutional violations and betraying public trust, allegations that her camp has denied. The SC earlier ruled her impeachment was illegal. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana