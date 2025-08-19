THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said preparations are under way for the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit next year.

“Let us just finish the chairmanship of Malaysia with due respect to them and the Philippines is already prepared to present our priorities, the theme and everything else,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro told reporters on the sidelines of a forum in Taguig City.

The Philippines is set to assume the regional bloc’s chairmanship in 2026, a year earlier than scheduled, after Myanmar skipped its turn due to political unrest.

Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelin expressed confidence in Manila’s leadership. “I’m very confident that the Philippines will do an excellent job next year.”

Among the key priorities of the summit will be progress on a draft Code of Conduct (CoC) in the South China Sea. ASEAN members are expected to finalize the text of the legally binding agreement, even as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the disputed waters.

The DFA earlier said it aims to accelerate discussions on the CoC once the Philippines takes over the ASEAN chairmanship.

Ms. Lazaro also noted that the next bilateral consultation mechanism with China on the South China Sea dispute is being arranged. “It’s forthcoming,” she added. — Adrian H. Halili.