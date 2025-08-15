The development of four tropical cyclone-like vortices (TCLV) are possible to happen in the next two weeks, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Friday.

In its tropical cyclone threat potential forecast bulletin, which evaluates the likelihood of tropical cyclone formation within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), PAGASA said that the first two TCLVs are likely to develop between August 15 to 21.

TCLV 1 will likely form near Eastern Luzon and is predicted to move into eastern Taiwan, while TCLV 2 may develop over the West Philippine Sea, and is expected to track toward the Hainan-Vietnam area.

The second two TLCVs are predicted to form between August 22 to 28, where TCLV 3 will likely emerge over the eastern boundaries of the PAR and Tropical Cyclone Advisory Domain (TCAD).

TCV4 is forecasted to form over the northwestern boundary of PAR and will likely head towards the Hainan-Vietnam area.

Due to the forecasts, PAGASA has raised the tropical cyclone threat potential starting Friday until next Thursday. – Edg Adrian A. Eva