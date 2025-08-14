THE Department of Transportation is hoping to complete the P89-million Kamuning footbridge in Quezon City designed to connect to the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway by the end of the year.

“Our target is to finish the footbridge and station by December, that is our promise. Our designers are also fully compliant with mobility and accessibility standards,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said on Thursday.

The Transportation department announced the start of the construction of the new footbridge which is said to have pedestrian-friendly walkways and wheelchair lifts.

The agency said the upgrade of the footbridge is also expected to give seamless access for Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and busway passengers as the footbridge will be linked to the EDSA busway stop.

Last month, the agency issued a bid invitation for the design and construction of the new Kamuning footbridge.

According to its bid notice, the contractor of the footbridge will be given 180 days to complete the project. — Ashley Erika O. Jose