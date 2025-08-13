THE GOVERNMENT needs a multi-stakeholder oversight party to assure checks and balances in infrastructure projects, Former Finance Undersecretary Cielo D. Magno said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Money Talks with Cathy Yang on One News, Ms. Magno said the corruption likely happened due to a “collusion” of government and the private sector or contractors.

“There has to be a space for third-party independent groups to be part of the conversation and really conduct independent audit with respect to the quality of this infrastructure projects,” she said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday unveiled a list of contractors linked to alleged anomalies of flood control projects, followed by the launch of “Sumbong sa Pangulo” complaint portal.

However, Ms. Magno described that the portal could only be a start but doesn’t address the root problem.

“It creates controversies. It calls attentions, but I think it requires a follow through with respect to policy approach from the President,” she said.

The former Finance official also called for the passage of the freedom of information law and disclosure of beneficial ownership to reveal true owners behind infrastructure projects.

“That’s very important because we can see, and as he said, some of these construction companies are also politicians,” she said.

“We don’t know that because we don’t have a database on who the real owners are of these companies.”

Ms. Magno said the government can build a multi-stakeholder oversight made up of diverse representatives both from the private sector and social civil groups to check for compliance and consistency of projects.

“Actually, multi-stakeholder approach is already embedded in our law. It is encouraged, especially at the local government level. It’s in the local government code,” she said.

During the ceremonial turnover of the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Leyte Rep. and Speaker of the House Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said the Bicameral Conference Committee will invite civil society, people’s organizations, and the private sector to join budget hearings.

In the proposed 2026 NEP, the government plans to allot P235.1 billion for the Flood Management Program of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

It will allocate P2.6 billion for the Metropolitan Manila Flood Control Program to operate and maintain various pumping stations.

This aims to reduce the Pasig River’s conveyance capacity, and upgrade the Effective Flood Control Operation System, to facilitate faster flood recession, and enhance flood monitoring. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante