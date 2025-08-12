COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized a kilo of crystal meth (shabu), costing P6.8 million, from two traffickers entrapped in Barangay Making in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

Local executives and traditional Moro leaders who supported the entrapment operation said on Tuesday that the suspects are not residents of Parang, a seaside town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and PDEA agents in the region told reporters that the suspects are now both detained.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters that the suspects were immediately arrested by their agents after turning over a kilo of shabu during a tradeoff.

He said the entrapment operation was laid with the help of municipal officials, among them Parang Mayor Cahar P. Ibay.

Mr. Castro said they will use the shabu as evidence in prosecuting them both for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. — John felix M. Unson