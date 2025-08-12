By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has barred officials and employees of its central and field office, attached agencies, and local government units (LGUs) from accessing or engaging in any forms of online gambling.

This directive, under Memorandum Circular 2025-082, expands the existing prohibition on casino gambling to also cover digital platforms.

The policy follows reports of public officials participating in online betting.

The circular underscored that “public office is a public trust,” emphasizing that involvement in online gambling undermines institutional credibility and detracts from the duty of public servants to act with integrity, competence, and loyalty.

The circular, which takes effect immediately, provided that any DILG staff or local government employees found violating this ban will be subject to administrative and/or criminal sanctions under applicable laws and ethical guidelines.

Among the attached agencies covered are: the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail and Management Penology, National Youth Commission, Philippine Commission on Women, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, Philippine Public Safety College, and National Police Commission among others.

This comes ahead of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr’s consultation with stakeholders on the country’s online gaming policy.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday that the meeting with concerned stakeholders on a new e-gaming policy has not been scheduled yet but may possibly be within August.

“The President will set a schedule to meet with all concerned parties to ensure a thorough study on online gaming,” Ms. Castro said in Filipino, adding that the timeline would depend on the President’s availability.

The Philippine government is in the process of deliberating its 2026 spending plan, as the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) presented its plan to the Presidential Palace on Aug. 12. The department will turn the budget over to Congress on Aug. 13 for its deliberation.

Online gaming has become a major funding source for social projects in the Philippines, with revenues now accounting for more than half of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s (PAGCOR) gross income.

For the first half of 2025, revenue from e-gaming amounted to P114.83 billion in the first six months, up 81.78% and generating 53.47% of all gross gaming revenue, PAGCOR reported last July.

PAGCOR remits a portion of these earnings to the National Treasury and channels funds to community projects, including disaster relief, patient transport vehicles, medical equipment, and infrastructure such as sports complexes and multi-purpose centers.

This rapid growth has made e-gaming a key contributor to nation-building programs and public services, even as debates over its regulation continue.

Mr. Marcos earlier said he prefers tighter regulations on online gaming versus a total ban. He, however, skipped the subject in his last address to Congress last July 28.

Ms. Castro also clarified the President’s earlier remark that a total ban on online gaming “would be bad” for the country, saying the Chief Executive was stressing the need for careful study rather than rushing into a policy shift.

“The President said that the problem is not the act of gambling itself, but gambling addiction, and that’s what we should address,” she added. “That is his opinion for now, but if consultations later show there’s a need for a ban, the President will follow that recommendation.”

Earlier this week, economic managers echoed the President’s view on tighter regulation, not a total ban, on online gaming, citing the need for oversight and the revenue potential.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collects a 5% franchising fee from gaming operators. Its commissioner earlier said it might miss its target collections this year if a total ban happens.

The e-gaming remittance rate is currently at 30%, with a 25% charge on integrated resorts.