THE Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Manila and Tokyo is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 11 this year, as both countries conducted a ceremonial exchange of notes on Tuesday.

“30 days from now, the RAA will enter into force. Not only will this be an important step in our concerted efforts to enhance our 69 years of bilateral relations,” Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro said during the livestreamed ceremony.

“It will also signify Japan’s commitment to the Philippines efforts to advance our defense capabilities in support of the Philippines’ firm assertion of its sovereign rights,” Ms. Lazaro added.

The RAA, signed by Manila and Tokyo in July last year, allows for the entry of equipment and troops for military drills and disaster responses on each other’s soil.

It was ratified by the Philippine Senate in December 2024, while Japan’s National Diet ratified it in early June.

“This swift and decisive progress speaks to the urgency and strategic value both nations attach to our security and defense cooperation,” Japanese envoy Endo Kazuya said.

In a separate media briefing earlier in the day, Philippine military spokeswoman Col. Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa said that the agreement will enhance bilateral operations and military operations of both countries.

“And we have been showing this as something that is really very important to enhance our capabilities in the Armed Forces of the Philippines as well,” she added.

The Philippines has been increasing efforts to counter China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, by bolstering defense partnerships with countries like the US, Japan, and Canada.

The Philippines and China have repeatedly clashed over disputed South China Sea features, fueling tensions as both uphold their claims in the vital trade route.

For his part, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. said that the RAA could provide deterrence to “actors who may not see things the way we do and may not share our values.”

He added that the partnership would improve resilience in defense industrial partnerships, connectivity, infrastructure, technology, and knowledge.

“I look forward to the conclusion, speedy conclusion, and I urge both sides to speedily conclude the component agreements that we need into making the RAA fully implementable,” Mr. Teodoro said. — Adrian H. Halili