A PHILIPPINE Senator on Tuesday said Filipinos have not yet felt the full benefits promised under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act of 2019, amid budgetary concerns over its zero-balance billing mandate.

“Going into the sixth year of implementation, every Filipino should now feel this. Our intention is to give access to good quality healthcare for all Filipinos without the financial burden,” Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito told a news briefing.

During a privileged speech on Monday night, Mr. Ejercito called on Congress to create a Joint Congressional Oversight Committee to conduct a review on the implementation of the UHC.

Republic Act No. 11223, the UHC Act, seeks to provide Filipinos access to quality and affordable healthcare services, by mandating automatic enrollment of citizens in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Mr. Ejercito had also urged the passage of Senate Bill No. 1 which proposes a P74.4-billion supplemental budget for PhilHealth to sustain the UHC’s zero-balance billing program.

Under the proposed measure, P53.1 billion will be allocated for indigent families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and financially incapable patients, while P21.1 billion will be earmarked for the benefit packages like expanded dialysis, mental health care, nutrition support, and outpatient services.

About P127.6 million will be provided for the coverage for Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) beneficiaries in conflict-affected areas.

“Hopefully the (supplemental budget) will be supported by our colleagues,” he added. “The P74.4 billion is the original amount that was in the National Expenditure program in 2025, that was removed.” — Adrian H. Halili