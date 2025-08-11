OVER 2.7 million Filipinos registered with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) set for November 2026.

The poll body conducted the voters’ registration from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 nationwide.

Calabarzon tallied the most registrants at over 324,000, while the Cordillera Administrative Region had the lowest at over 48,000. Comelec’s special register anywhere program recorded over 10,000 registrants.

The polls are expected to be reset to November 2026 pending President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s signing of a new law that will delay the December 2025 polls.

According to a transcript, published by the Presidential Communications Office last week, Mr. Marcos told media representatives in India that he will sign the bill, as opposed to earlier reports that he will let the measure lapse on Aug. 14.

The village and youth council elections, originally set for Dec. 1, will be postponed to next year to allow Comelec to focus on the first-ever Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s parliamentary elections set for October. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana