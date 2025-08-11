Severe tropical storm Gorio (international name: Podul), which recently entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), has maintained its strength and may reach typhoon intensity within 12 hours, according to the state weather bureau on Tuesday.

In its latest weather bulletin issued at 11 am, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Gorio has maintained its strength, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

It is also expected to intensify to typhoon category from severe tropical storm category within the next 12 hours.

PAGASA said that Gorio was located 1,170 km east of extreme Northern Luzon and was moving westward at a ‘fast pace’ rate of 25 km/h. The state weather bureau added that it is likely to make landfall in Taiwan on Wednesday.

“At dahil sa bilis ng paggalaw niya, by Wednesday ay nasa labas na ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility — Wednesday night po [Due to its speed of movement, it will be outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday — Wednesday night, to be exact],” John Manalo, PAGASA’s weather specialist said in a Press Briefing.

Mr. Manalo said that Gorio has no direct or indirect effect on the country’s current weather conditions due to its distance and insufficient strength. So, there is a current low chance of rainfall throughout the country.

However, Mr. Manalo reminded the public that there is still a chance that Gorio may move southward and directly affect extreme northern Luzon areas like Batanes, which may prompt the raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1.

PAGASA also cautioned the public and disaster-related offices to take all necessary actions to protect life and property. It also reminded residents in hazard-prone areas to evacuate if advised by officials. – Edg Adrian A. Eva