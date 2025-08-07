By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the Philippines is open to the possibility of joining the BRICS bloc, as Manila seeks to expand its global partnerships amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

“I’ll certainly be open to it,” he told India-based news outlet Firstpost in an interview posted on its YouTube channel. “I haven’t given it a lot of thought… We’d have to certainly look into it, but it provides us more options.”

The President noted that while Manila is not “necessarily” planning to join the bloc now, the idea could be studied further with his Cabinet. “We’re too concerned looking internally — how to make the economy work, how to bring growth, how to create jobs… so well, it’s a thought,” he added.

His remarks come during a five-day state visit to India that ends on Aug. 8, during which he met with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen diplomatic and economic ties.

The trip coincides with growing interest in alternative platforms for trade and development among developing countries.

BRICS — originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — expanded its membership to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and briefly, Argentina.

Indonesia officially joined the bloc in January. BRICS nations now account for over 40% of the world’s population and about the same share of global economic output, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

The expansion highlights BRICS’ appeal to emerging economies seeking alternatives to Western-dominated institutions such as the Group of Seven (G7), especially amid global uncertainties driven by US President Donald J. Trump’s return to power.

Josue Raphael J. Cortez, a diplomacy lecturer at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, said the Philippines’ possible interest in BRICS aligns with its foreign policy trajectory.

With Southeast Asian peers like Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia already involved, BRICS offers a platform to engage in multipolar cooperation, he said.

“Undoubtedly, this may be viewed by its Western partners as a way of policy shifting,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat, citing the US’ cautious stance toward the group. “However, in light of recent political and economic developments, there is nothing erroneous with such a move if ever.”

Mr. Marcos’ openness to BRICS comes just weeks after his meeting with Mr. Trump at the White House, where both sides reaffirmed defense cooperation.

The Philippines’ possible membership in a bloc with key American rivals Russia, China, and Iran may signal policy-shifting, as it has always been proactive in strengthening ties with existing alliances.

“But the times we are in call for us to expand our cooperation with groups, regardless of ideological and political nuances,” Mr. Cortez said.