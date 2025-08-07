HOUSE SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday questioned the Senate’s decision to archive Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s impeachment complaint, saying the case is still on-going as the Supreme Court (SC) has yet to issue its final ruling on the matter.

In a statement, Mr. Romualdez said the House did not impeach Ms. Duterte out of political vendetta amid tensions between the Marcos and Duterte camps, but as part of its constitutional duty to hold public officials accountable.

“To archive is, in effect, to bury the articles of impeachment,” he said. “Yet the ruling of the Supreme Court is not final.”

The Philippine Senate on Wednesday night archived the impeachment complaint against Ms. Duterte, citing the SC’s ruling that declared the proceedings unconstitutional. Archiving the case means it could be reopened later with majority approval.

The House had asked the High Court on Monday to reverse its ruling that voided the Vice-President’s impeachment.

He questioned why the Senate decided to archive the case despite the House’s motion for reconsideration still pending before the SC.

“The court found our arguments serious enough to require the respondents, including the Vice-President, to submit their comment,” he said. “The case is active.”

“Why the rush?”

A total of three complaints were hurled against Ms. Duterte in December last year. But she was only impeached in February after more than 200 congressmen signed a fourth complaint, allowing the chamber to immediately send the ouster changes to the Senate without any hearing.

“We exercised that power lawfully, transparently, and in good faith — not out of spite, but out of duty. Not to attack, but to ask for answers — answers the Vice-President never gave,” said Mr. Romualdez.

Ms. Duterte’s impeachment was the culmination of a months-long feud with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., following their falling out after his allies in the House launched an inquiry into her use of confidential and intelligence funds.

“This was never about political maneuvering,” Mr. Romualdez said. “It was about accountability anchored on verified facts and sworn documents.”

UNLIKELY REVERSAL

Meanwhile, a senator on Thursday said that it is “highly unlikely” for the SC to change its ruling after the Senate had voted to archive the case.

“It is dead, but it is not really buried. In effect because it is in the archive, but it can still be pulled out again if the Supreme Court’s decision changes,” Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos told a news briefing, citing the opinion of former Supreme Court Justice Adolfo S. Azcuna.

Ms. Marcos, however, noted that it will be “highly unlikely” for the tribunal to reverse its unanimous decision.

“It is like dismissal but there is still a chance for it to be revived if the Supreme Court reverses its decision. It is highly unlikely that a unanimous Supreme Court decision be overturned on a motion for reconsideration,” she added.

She added that there is also no guarantee that Ms. Duterte would file her own Motion for Reconsideration (MR).

“If the decision is affirmed what is the guarantee that there is no second MR, by the time these motions are resolved, it will definitely be past Feb. 6,” Ms. Marcos said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio and Adrian H. Halili