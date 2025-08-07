THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is targeting to start the rehabilitation of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) busway stations within the year.

Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said the agency is working double time to commence the upgrade of the busway within 2025, which will include phases one and two of the project.

“The phases one and two, each worth roughly about P200 million,” Mr. Dizon said, noting that the first phase of the rehabilitation covers the Monumento, Bagong Barrio, North Avenue, and Guadalupe stations. The second phase will cover three more stations.

The design phase of the busway station’s upgrade is projected to be completed within one year and three months while the construction is expected to be completed within a nine-month period.

Further, Mr. Dizon said that the DoTr is still looking at the privatization of the operations and maintenance of the EDSA busway, once the rehabilitation is fully completed.

The DoTr earlier said that the planned privatization of the EDSA busway project is on hold for now as the agency studies improvements for the bus system. — Ashley Erika O. Jose