NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said it is expecting more maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers to put up hubs in Metro Manila as Singapore’s SIA Engineering Co. Ltd. (SIAEC) sets up operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by September.

“This is a big boost for NAIA and for Philippine aviation. We welcome SIAEP and look forward to working closely with them to improve support for airlines operating here,” NNIC President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a media release on Wednesday.

SIAEC, which is majority-owned by Singapore Airlines Group, will expand its presence in the Philippines through its local unit SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corp. (SIAEP), NNIC said. The global MRO provider currently operates in Clark.

“SIAEP’s decision to expand to NAIA reflects growing confidence in the airport’s ongoing improvements and its potential to become a stronger hub for aviation services,” it said, adding that other major MRO companies have also signified their interest in establishing a presence at NAIA.

“With more players coming in, airlines will have more choices, leading to better service options and greater overall efficiency.”

NNIC, the operator of the country’s main gateway, said the entrance of SIAEC will boost the aviation industry and local carrier, while also opening more opportunities for skills development, knowledge transfer, and jobs in aircraft Maintenance.

Further, the expansion of SIAEP at NAIA is also expected to result in faster aircraft turnaround and improved technical support, benefiting both airlines and passengers.

“This is part of our broader push to raise NAIA’s standards and make it a better, more reliable gateway not only for travelers, but for the aviation industry as a whole,” Mr. Ang said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose