PHILIPPINE Senators on Wednesday unanimously backed a resolution that would mandate government agencies to upload budget documents in online platforms, allowing the public to track each stage of the budget process.

Under Senate Concurrent Resolution no. 4 all documents relating to the 2026 budget deliberations will be uploaded to the websites of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Among the documents include the full proposed budget approved by the House of Representatives and transmitted to the Senate, funding requests submitted by government agencies, the Senate committee report and third reading version, and the reconciled version drafted by the bicameral conference committee.

Also included are the full transcripts of plenary deliberations, budget briefing, technical working group meetings, and public hearings.

“Existing technological innovations now allow for centralized, accessible, and searchable platforms for budget data that are responsive to the principles of open government and digital governance,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who heads the finance committee said in a statement.

“Such transparency reform will enable an informed public to push for accountability on the use of public funds,” he added.

The concurrent resolution stated that all documents uploaded online should be in formats that are timely, comprehensive, and machine readable.

“The public shall be given a platform on the websites of both the Senate and House to communicate their analyses, suggestions, and feedback on the national budget,” the resolution read.

The House had likewise moved to make the budget process more transparent after it adopted House Resolution No. 94 on Tuesday to allow civil society groups to sit in during budget deliberations.

Last year’s budget deliberations drew criticism after the bicameral conference committee reportedly increased unprogrammed funds to more than P500 billion and included so-called “blank line-items” — prompting concerns that changes were made after Congress ratified the budget.

This has prompted President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to issue a warning during his State of the Nation Address on July 28 that he would reject any budget proposal that does not align with his administration’s priorities, even if it results in a reenacted budget.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee has proposed a P6.793-trillion budget, 7.4% higher than this year’s allocation and equivalent to 22% of the country’s domestic output.

Congress is expected to begin the budget process this month, once the Executive branch submits its proposed national spending plan. — Adrian H. Halili