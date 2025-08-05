THE PHILIPPINE National Security Council (NSC) criticized China’s rocket launch on Tuesday after a stage of the rocket reportedly fell near a major city in the country’s southwest, calling the deployment “irresponsible” as it raised safety concerns over debris landing close to populated areas.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the irresponsible testing done by the People’s Republic of China of its Long March 12 rocket, which alarmed the public and placed the people of Palawan at risk,” National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año said in a statement.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a Viber message seeking comment.

China on Monday launched the Long March-class rocket that is carrying internet satellites into low Earth orbit. It has two stages and is powered by six liquid oxygen-kerosene-fueled engines with a maximum payload of 12,000 kilograms up to 200 kilometers.

“While no immediate damage or injury has been reported so far, falling debris from the launch poses a clear danger and risk to land areas and to ships, aircraft, fishing boats, and other vessels that will pass through the drop zone,” Mr. Año said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio