COTABATO CITY — Policemen seized P1.7 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from two dealers, both linked to the Dawlah Islamiya terror group, entrapped in Barangay Patani in Marawi City on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The suspects are now both locked in a police detention facility in Marawi City, the provincial capital of Lanao del Sur.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen C. de Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), said on Tuesday, that the two suspects yielded peacefully when they learned that they sold 250 grams of shabu, costing P1.7 million, in an entrapment operation.

Local executives and traditional Maranao leaders had told reporters that the two now detained suspects shared fractions of their earnings with the leaders of the now weakened Dawlah Islamiya terror group.

Mr. de Guzman said members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Peace and Order Council, and the office of Lanao del Sur Mamintal Adiong, Jr. supported the entrapment operation.

Officials of intelligence units of PRO-BAR are now investigating the assertions by Maranao leaders in Lanao del Sur that the duo are members of the Dawlah Islamiya and are verifying their possible involvement in recent bombings in Central Mindanao. — John Felix M. Unson