METRO MANILA does not have a drainage master plan, Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said on Monday.

Flooding in the Philippine capital worsened in recent weeks as typhoons and southwest monsoon rains overwhelmed its aging drainage system, adding to the challenges faced by authorities in seeking long-term solutions to the country’s flood woes, he said.

“The main problem in Metro Manila… is actually that the drainage system is very much old,” he told lawmakers during a House of Representatives hearing. “Despite the fact that it’s already antiquated, the existing drainage system is 70% silted… it only has a carrying capacity of 30%.”

“The issue is we need actually to have a master plan for the drainage system for Metro Manila,” he added.

The Philippines in July faced widespread flooding triggered by rains brought by Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (Crising), Tropical Storms Francisco (Dante) and Co-may (Emong), and the southwest monsoon. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio