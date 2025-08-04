SENATORS on Monday had appointed a new batch of Senate committee chairmen for the 20th Congress.

During a Senate plenary session, Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano was voted as the committee chair for Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies.

In a statement, Mr. Cayetano said that he will “steer discussions on reforms involving the country’s financial system and the regulatory landscape surrounding digital banking, investment schemes, and consumer protection.”

Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV was appointed to head the Committee on Science and Technology, which he chaired in the 17th Congress.

Separately, Mr. Aquino said that as committee chair, he vows to connect every Filipino with fast, reliable, and accessible internet for all.

“That also includes supporting world-class Filipino talent from (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) scholars to startup founders,” Mr. Aquino said in a Facebook post.

The Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement will be headed by Senator Manuel “Lito” M. Lapid. — Adrian H. Halili