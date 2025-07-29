THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Tuesday said it is studying the rollout of Love Bus within this year.

In a media release on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said the agency is studying the program and is hoping to start its rollout in the country within this year.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the pilot testing of the program will be in Davao and Cebu, while the government is working on the eventual expansion of this program to other areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

The Transportation department said it is preparing for the deployment of these buses which is expected to be a free bus ride program for commuters.

Love Bus, which was first launched in 1976, is said to be the first fully air-conditioned bus at the time in the country. — Ashley Erika O. Jose