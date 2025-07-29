COTABATO CITY — The director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will assume leadership of the Police Regional Office-12 (PRO-12) on Wednesday.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-12 told reporters on Tuesday that their outgoing regional director, Brig. Gen. Arnold P. Ardiente, will relinquish his post to a successor, Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz, via a symbolic rite on Wednesday at PRO-12’s headquarters in General Santos City.

Mr. Macapaz had served as director of the Bangsamoro regional police for several months before he got to the helm of the CIDG last June.

Different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region had secured the surrender, via backchannel dialogues, of 89 members of the allies Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters while Mr. Macapaz was at its helm.

Mr. Macapaz was named regional director of PRO-12, effective July 28, in a directive signed by Major Gen. Neri Vincent D. Ignacio, acting chief of the directorial staff ng Philippine National Police.

The same document also stipulated that Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano, Region XIII police director, will take over CIDG’s directorship. — John Felix M. Unson