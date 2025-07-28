THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the guidelines and policies for implementing Phase II of the revised staffing standards for state universities and colleges (SUCs).

In a statement on Monday, the DBM said it greenlit the issuance of National Budget Circular No. 598, which seeks to improve the performance and reach of public higher education institutions to make government services more responsive and inclusive.

“We are strengthening the standards for hiring personnel in our State Universities and Colleges. We are following President Bongbong Marcos’ directive to ensure that there is an adequate and appropriate workforce for research and development, as well as support for our students,” Budget Secretary Amenah. F. Pangandaman said.

Issued on July 15, the circular provides the guidelines and policies for the implementation of the second phase of the Revised Organization and Staffing Standards for SUCs.

“Phase II now strengthens the institutional capacity of SUCs in research, extension, and auxiliary services, recognizing their increasingly important role in national development, innovation, and community engagement,” the DBM said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante