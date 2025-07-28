THE Social Security System (SSS) has launched a new branch in Sta. Rosa, Laguna to cater to residents of nearby cities Cabuyao, Calamba, Biñan, San Pedro, and Carmona.

The branch, located at the Robinsons Land Corporations (RLC) Lingkod Pinoy Center in Robinsons Sta. Rosa, can cater to around 1,500 walk-in members and process over 7,000 transactions daily. It is open from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services include the processing of Death, Disability and Funeral Claims, Pension Loan Program, annual confirmation of pensioner, UMID ID capture and releasing, submission and release of E-1 and E-4 and releasing of Educational and Calamity Loan Checks.

Employers may also avail services involving posting, contribution payments, loan payments, data amendments and request assistance.

The inauguration was led by SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. De Claro, alongside top SSS executives and local government leaders represented by Sta. Rosa Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas and Laguna Vice-Governor Atty. JM Carait III.

Representing Robinsons Land Corporation were Vice-President for Operations and Marketing Joel Lumanlan and External Affairs Director Irving Wu.

Robinsons’ Lingkod Center also houses other government agencies, such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Pag-IBIG, Land Transportation Office, Philippine Postal Corp., Professional Regulation Commission, and the Government Service Insurance System. — CAT