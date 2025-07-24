LEYTE REP. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez is expected to retain his position as Speaker after receiving near-unanimous support from fellow lawmakers ahead of the opening of the 20th Congress on July 28, a congresswoman said on Thursday.

A total of 291 lawmakers have signed a manifesto supporting his continued leadership at the House of Representatives, according to a list of signatories shared with reporters. With over 300 members in the House, the endorsement signals a supermajority backing for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s cousin.

“Considering that there are just over 300 of us, the show of support is quite overwhelming,” Iloilo Rep. Janet L. Garin told an online news briefing in Filipino.

The Speaker post holds significant clout and is typically occupied by an ally of the sitting President. It wields political influence and sway on 316 lawmakers representing congressional districts and sectors in the legislative chamber, where tax measures and the yearly national budget emanate.

The 20th Congress will convene on July 28, with elections for key leadership posts scheduled earlier in the day ahead of the President’s annual State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Of course, the election hasn’t happened yet,” Ms. Garin said. “But based on how things are going… it’s very evident that congressman Martin Romualdez will be the next speaker.”

She attributed this to his “inclusive” and “consultative” leadership style, which she said resonated with many legislators.

“Being able to respond to and hear the grievances of the people, those are among the key factors that led many congressmen to support his continued leadership in the House,” she added.

As he prepares for a new term, Mr. Romualdez has outlined his legislative priorities for the second half of the Marcos administration. He cited the need to pass measures aimed at curbing inflation and boosting economic growth.

“The 20th Congress should prioritize passing laws that will further lower prices and ensure the production of affordable and sufficient food for everyone,” he said in a statement.

He also vowed to support legislation that improves job quality and reduces underemployment. This includes expanding access to trade schools, investing in digital upskilling and giving businesses incentives to generate jobs outside Metro Manila.

Mr. Romualdez also expressed support for more public-private partnerships and measures that simplify business processes and improve access to financing for small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, he called for a toned-down SONA this year in light of the severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Wipha (Crising), the enhanced southwest monsoon and Tropical Storms Francisco (Dante) and Co-may (Emong).

He has asked the Office of the House Secretary-General to keep the event modest by skipping the usual red-carpet arrivals and fashion coverage.

“It would be out of touch to maintain a show of pageantry while our people are still in recovery,” Mr. Romualdez said. “We will still observe decorum and tradition, but without the spectacle.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio