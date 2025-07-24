PASIG CITY Mayor Victor Ma. Regis “Vico” N. Sotto emerged as the top senatorial bet of Filipinos for the 2028 senatorial race, a survey found.

In the latest senate preferential survey by research firm Tangere, 61% of the 2,400 respondents expressed their preference for the local chief executive.

“Mayor Sotto is in the Top 1-2 spot of all 17 regions in the country in terms of voter preference,” Tangere said in a statement on Thursday.

The research firm said considering the early survey results, Mr. Sotto is expected to garner over 30 million votes in the 2028 elections.

Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo placed second after garnering 55.26% of the votes, with most coming from Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal; followed by former Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares with a 46.05% voter preference, mostly from Mimaropa and Central Luzon.

Following them is Senator Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero with 37.66%, who had the highest votes in Southern Luzon, Bicol Region, Davao Region and Northern Mindanao.

Tied with Mr. Escudero are Senator Lorna Regina “Loren” B. Legarda (37%) and Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte (36.57%).

Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano ranked sixth to seventh with a 34.8% voter preference, while broadcaster and media executive Bienvenido “Ben” T. Tulfo placed eighth with 32.22%. Mr. Tulfo fell short of securing a senatorial seat in the 2025 midterm elections after placing 13th.

Also among the top 12 bets are Senator Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla (30.08%), former ex-Interior Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” C. Abalos, Jr. (29%), Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara (27.65%) and former senator Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla, Jr. (26.74%).

The poll, which was conducted from July 18 to 20 via a mobile-based respondent application, included 42 potential senatorial candidates for 2028. — Katherine K. Chan