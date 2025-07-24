THE MVP GROUP has rolled out a coordinated multi-sector response for disaster-stricken Filipinos amid continued rains and flooding brought by recent weather disturbances.

“I’m proud of how quickly our people sprang into action,” Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and chief executive officer of the MVP Group, said in a statement on Thursday.

“They all have a deep understanding of our Group’s purpose, which is to make sure that Filipinos have access to essential services — particularly communication, power, transportation, and clean water — especially during times like these.”

PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. set up Crisis Connectivity Centers to offer free calls and texts, Wi-Fi, and free access to charging stations. Its Smart Cares Crisis Hotline (+63288457799) also remains available for those in need of emergency help.

Power distributor Manila Electric Co. has deployed rescue and restoration teams to provide support for emergency response, on top of its power restoration services; while the Group’s water utility arm, Maynilad, has mobilized teams to provide clean and potable water to affected communities.

Moreover, the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation has activated an integrated crisis response, through its north and south networks, including deploying patrol teams and traffic marshals, opening U-turn slots to redirect motorists away from flooded and impassable areas, and providing real-time traffic updates.

Meanwhile, the Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Inc. (AKFI), with foundations of the MVP Group, distributed relief packs and hot meals to displaced families.

The AKFI is also in coordination with Maya Philippines to set up a digital fund drive to help raise funds for food, clothing, and shelter among other forms of assistance, through scanning a Maya QR code. — CAT